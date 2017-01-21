For Berkeley Andronico’s, closure nears

As Berkeleyside reported in November, Safeway has bought Andronico’s and plans to rebrand its grocery stores into Safeway markets. We’re told, as of Saturday, an “everything must go” sale is underway at the North Berkeley store at 1550 Shattuck Ave.

Safeway bought Andronico’s Community Markets last year, and all five Andronico’s stores will be renamed under the Safeway moniker. Both Berkeley Andronico’s, as well as its other three — in San Francisco, San Anselmo and Los Altos — are slated to undergo the transition. Each store will be closed for a short period during the changeover.

Berkeley’s other Andronico’s is located at 1850 Solano Ave.

Initially, the change was supposed to happen in December, the companies told Berkeleyside last year. But local resident Todd Woody said he was at the North Berkeley store on Saturday and saw the sale in action. He said “the shelves are getting bare and the store is draped in 30 percent off signs.”

Andronico’s CEO Suzy Monford said no jobs will be lost as a result of the purchase. She told Berkeleyside in November that the union that represents Safeway and Andronico’s staff “wholeheartedly supports” the move. Monford said there were 350-400 employees across the five Andronico’s stores, with 35 in the corporate office.

An advertisement on the Andronico’s website thanks customers for the business’ 88 years in operation, and continues: “Bring on the next 100!”

Stay tuned to Berkeleyside for continuing coverage.

Read more about Andronico’s Community Markets on Berkeleyside.