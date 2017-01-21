Photos: Berkeley turns out for Oakland women’s march

Share on Facebook1.4kTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside Editors
Marching with Berkeley teachers and families. Photo: Ty Alper

Thousands turned out to march through Oakland on Saturday in response to Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. Official estimates indicated that at least 60,000 people marched through the streets of Oakland. Participants reported long lines at the North Berkeley BART station Saturday morning, and “upbeat energy” throughout the procession.

Oakland women’s march. Photo: Joshua Bloom
Oakland women’s march. Photo: Joshua Bloom
Oakland women’s march. Photo: Joshua Bloom
Oakland women’s march. Photo: Joshua Bloom
Women’s march in #Oakland is huuuuuuuuuge, definitely more than 30,000 people, and the back of the line keeps growing. Photo: vanessa
Overview of women’s march by Kelly Sullivan
Sea of marchers at women’s march by Kelly Sullivan
Young girls on march by Kelly Sullivan
Protesters carrying signs Women’s March. Photo: Kelly Sullivan
John Paul Marcelo paints at Women’s March. Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Marchers at Women’s March, Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Marchers with signs at Women’s March. Photo: Kelly Sullivan
Nasty Boy and Nasty Girl. Photo: Lisa Everett Lehrer
Many people took BART to the Oakland women’s march. Photo: Berkeleyside
9:51 a.m.: Berkeleyside’s Tracey Taylor and Frances Dinkelspiel heading to the women’s March in Oakland. Photo: Lance Knobel
10:05 a.m.: N Berkeley BART station is literally surrounded by by people in line to get on the train. Photo: Daniel Cardozo
9:50 a.m.: “The line is long to get into the Bart station in North Berkeley. Encouraging.” Photo: Kevin Hogan
“Line at North Berkeley this morning was hella long.” Photo: Hyperlexic
11:15 a.m.: “N. Berkeley BART Saturday AM. Lines extend around block in both directions.” Photo: Dr. Gregory Herek
Oakland Women’s March. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Oakland Women’s March Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Oakland Women’s March Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Oakland Women’s March Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel

Many people turned out for a march in Berkeley, too.

Hundreds marched in Berkeley and on the UC campus to protest President Trump. Photo: Ted Friedman
Hundreds marched in Berkeley and on the UC campus to protest President Trump. Photo: Ted Friedman
A young girl protests President Trump. Photo: Ted Friedman

Related Stories