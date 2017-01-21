Photos: Berkeley turns out for Oakland women’s march

Thousands turned out to march through Oakland on Saturday in response to Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday. Official estimates indicated that at least 60,000 people marched through the streets of Oakland. Participants reported long lines at the North Berkeley BART station Saturday morning, and “upbeat energy” throughout the procession.
Many people turned out for a march in Berkeley, too.
