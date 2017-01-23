The Berkeley Wire: 01.23.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Incoming storm, Berkeley Marina by Fred Rowe

City Councilwoman Lori Droste joins Women’s March in DC (Daily Cal)
Google honors Ed Roberts, disability pioneer, with a doodle (UCB News)
Kate Harrison and Ben Gould discuss issues at District 4 forum(Daily Cal)
Antiquarian bookseller Barney Rosenthal dies at 96 (SFGate)
Berkeley theater adapts to a new generation (Daily Cal)
Police are looking for pair involved in armed robbery (KRON)
Baby on the way sidelines Berkeley Symphony conductor (Mercury News)