Photos, videos: Hail hits Berkeley (twice!)

Multiple readers shared video and photographs of a hailstorm that hit Berkeley around 1:50 p.m. If you got any cool shots or videos, feel free to let us know. (This post was updated after publication to include additional images.)

Anna Lappé reported hail in Berkeley at exactly 1:50 p.m.: “And now the sky is falling, literally. Hailstorm!”

Torrie, who shared the second video below on Twitter at 1:54 p.m., wrote, “It was hailing in South Berkeley! It got worse after I took this video!”

“Love this crazy weather!” wrote Kelly Owen, who took the third video.

It appears to be hailing like hell right now in #Berkeley @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/w6kWfsrlYc — Daniel McPartlan (@dancalbear) January 23, 2017

And a second hailstorm hit Berkeley at about 2:40 p.m. Eric Panzer gave the heads up, and Cian Dawson captured video. Both reports came in to Berkeleyside on Twitter. And School Board President Ty Alper shared video of hail coming down on a ping pong table.