Adorable: Three little piggies, and more, born at Tilden Little Farm

Fourteen piglets were born this week to Countess, a sow who lives on Tilden Little Farm.

Berkeleyside contributing photographer Nancy Rubin visited the farm before the piglets arrived, and has been back twice to take photos of the adorable little animals. (Check out her full gallery of photos.)

Rubin reports that one of the piglets died, and another is being fostered as a sow only has a dozen teats.

In May last year, Rubin also documented the arrival of Titan at the farm, a male calf to mother Sweet Pea.

The farm, at 600 Canon Drive, Berkeley 94708, is run by East Bay Regional Parks District, and is open, free of charge, every day of the year. The Red Barn closes at 3:30 p.m., though visitors can still enjoy the rest of the farm into the evening. Parking lot gates are locked at sunset.