City Council set to tackle tiny homes and short-term housing tonight (Daily Cal)
Mark Twain fairytale hidden in UC archives to be published (Daily Cal)
Co-op to pitch housing deal to Pacific School of Religion (East Bay Times)
Berkeley-born painter Ciel Bergman dies at 78 (Daily Cal)
Fred Korematsu is subject of new children’s book (East Bay Times)
Oscar nominations for two UC Berkeley J-School alums (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.24.17
