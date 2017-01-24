Uptown Oakland location of Hawker Fare to close Feb. 18 (Nosh)
Refugees serve up coffee in new Berkeley café (Daily Cal)
Yuzu Ramen in Emeryville (East Bay Dish)
Oakland’s alaMar Kitchen reopens with new service format (Inside Scoop)
Where to feast on Indian food in San Francisco and the East Bay (Eater SF)
Curry Up Now sets opening date for Oakland outpost (Inside Scoop)
At least 60 Bay Area restaurants have closed since September (SFist)
What’s behind the spate of recent Bay Area restaurant closures? (East Bay Times)
Berkeley cafe that gives jobs to refugees is open for business (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 1.24.17
Uptown Oakland location of Hawker Fare to close Feb. 18 (Nosh)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »