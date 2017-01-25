Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at UC Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
Candidates for vacant council seats differ on approaches (East Bay Times)
10 art events at UC Berkeley you won’t want to miss this spring (UCB News)
A coffee shop staffed entirely by refugees (7×7)
A large pool of blood found in hall at UC Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Children’s museum raises $28K for tickets for low-income kids (Habitot)
From Nigeria to Berkeley: How this Cal player became a NCAA star (Excelle)
Trump’s plan to strip funds from sanctuary cities could cost Berkeley $11.5M (Oakland Magazine)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.25.17
Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at UC Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »