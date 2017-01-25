House damaged by gunfire in Berkeley

Another spate of gunfire struck South Berkeley near San Pablo Park on Wednesday evening, and authorities found a house that had been damaged, but no victims have come forward.

Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman, said BPD got multiple calls about the sound of gunshots just before 6:30 p.m.

One caller reported hearing 6-8 shots, and another reported hearing 15-20, he said.

Readers also told Berkeleyside what they saw and heard.

One woman saw “lots of police and yellow tape blocking a side street” near Ashby Avenue and Sacramento Street after the shooting.

Another person said he heard “at least a dozen pops,” then saw “several police vehicles there when I went by after.”

Kester Allen said, just before 8 p.m., he “Just eyewitnessed this: Dohr between Russell & Ashby is blocked by police cruisers and tape; ambulance at Ashby with lights on.”

Police initially responded to San Pablo Park and soon afterward found a house damaged by gunfire in the 2900 block of Dohr, near Russell Street.

Police found bullet casings on the ground but had gotten no victim reports as of about 7:40 p.m.

One person said they also heard the sound of a vehicle taking off nearby, White said.

Tuesday night, police found evidence of a shooting in South Berkeley at Oregon Street and McGee Avenue not far from Wednesday night’s incident.

Earlier this month, Jan. 14, police in Berkeley handled a slew of calls about extensive gunfire at Acton and Russell streets, .4 miles west from Oregon and McGee. People in the area after the shooting reported bullet casings littering the street.

And just before New Year’s, on Dec. 29, a child received minor injuries from shattered glass that resulted from a shooting in the 1400 block of Ward Street, two blocks north of the latest incident.

This Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2-4 p.m. in the San Pablo Park auditorium, at 2800 Park St., Berkeley City Councilwoman Cheryl Davila, Mayor Jesse Arreguín, and Berkeley police staff will hold a community meeting to discuss the spate of violence. South Berkeley Councilman Ben Bartlett said he also plans to attend.

Read more about the meeting plans in Tuesday night’s story on Berkeleyside.

Police ask anyone with information about the gunfire to call 510-981-5900.