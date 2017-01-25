Urban Remedy’s Neka Pasquale: From acupuncturist to health food mogul (Nosh)
Meat substitutes are on the curriculum at UC Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
Daughter Thai brings intense Southern Thai flavors to the Oakland hills (EBX)
Bake your own amazing bagel to benefit the ACLU (EBX)
Diablo Dish: Oakland’s Hawker Fare to close (Diablo Magazine)
Alameda gets its first poke restaurant (East Bay Times)
We once again ask why there is a ‘Best Female Chef’ award (Eater)
The Gastropig’s #Baconslut was delicious — but there are more dishes you should know about (East Bay Dish)
The Nosh Wire: 1.25.17
