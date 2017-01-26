The Berkeley Wire: 01.26.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Red, white and blue by William Newton

From UC Berkeley to the head of Breitbart News (San Francisco Magazine)
Ferry service from Berkeley to San Francisco starts Friday (East Bay Times)
Chancellor: Yiannopoulos’ speech allowed (Daily Cal)
A Look Back: Star Grocery relocates, modernizes in 1942 (East Bay Times)
Hippie architecture on display at BAMPFA (W Magazine)
Guide to five favorite spots for mac and cheese (Bay Area Bites)
Berkeley praised for its anti-smoking efforts (Patch)
Video: Samantha Bee calls out “fake” Berkeley Women’s March (EW)