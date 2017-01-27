People’s Park among targeted sites for student housing (Daily Cal)
New Berkeley ferry sparks controversy (KRON)
Trump era sparks interfaith unity meeting in Berkeley (J Weekly)
Police Review commission discusses ousting of homeless camps (Daily Cal)
Berkeley passes Right-to-Request law (1M for Work Flexibility)
UC Regents adopt statewide tuition hike for 2017-2018 (Daily Cal)
Naked students spotted climbing Sather Gate (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.27.17
