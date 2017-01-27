The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Jan. 27-29

KODO The thunderous performances of Kodo, Japan’s foremost taiko drumming ensemble, combine extreme athleticism with emotional power. Dadan, which means “drumming men,” features the company’s male drummers in an exploration of percussion and movement. Kodo performs on Saturday and Sunday in the Cal Performances season at Zellerbach Hall. Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall.

BEST IN SHOW No, not the wonderful Christopher Guest mockumentary. Berkeley’s Best in Show is a benefit for Berkeley Humane on Saturday night. The evening will be highlighted by a performance by the world-renowned Celtic harpist, Patrick Ball (shown with his dog, Max). The benefit will be emceed by local comedic monologist Josh Kornbluth. Every dollar raised at Best in Show will go directly to Berkeley Humane. Tickets available from the Berkeley Humane website. Saturday, Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., Fantasy Studios, 2600 10th St.

TILDEN FUNGAL FAIR Winter rains bring fungi to California – both deliciously edible and worryingly poisonous. View local specimens, peruse guidebooks, and enjoy presentations on the fungi at the Tilden Fungal Fair at the Environmental Education Center in Tilden Nature Area. Naturalist Trent Pearce will lead the free event. (Incidentally, it’s illegal to collect and remove any plant, fungi or animal life in the regional parks. So do your mushroom picking elsewhere.) Sunday, Jan. 29, 4:30 p.m., Tilden Nature Area.

KARLA BONOFF Southern California songwriter and singer Karla Bonoff has written some classics that became hits for other artists – “Home” for Bonnie Raitt, “Someone to Lay Down Beside Me” for Linda Rondstadt, “Tell Me Why” for Wynona Judd. Those songs take on fresh life when Karla performs them. Here’s what Billboard Magazine wrote: “Long before Alanis and Jewel, there was a breed of singer/songwriters whose earthy anthems of soul-searching, heartache, and joy touched souls in a way few can muster today.” Bonoff performs at the Freight & Salvage on Sunday night, with guitarist Nina Gerber. Sunday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

SOCIAL JUSTICE SYMPOSIUM The Social Justice Symposium is an annual free event organized by students in the School of Social Welfare at UC Berkeley. This year’s symposium will be held on Saturday King Middle School, with the theme of Healing through Resistance. According to the organizers, “The Social Justice Symposium aims to integrate critical analysis and academic learning with direct practice and action efforts.” Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale will deliver this year’s keynote, scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. Tickets available through Brown Paper Tickets. Saturday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., King Middle School, 1781 Rose St.

