The Nosh Wire: 1.27.17

Share on Facebook1Tweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By NOSH editors
Stromboli from Scolari’s at the Point in Alameda. Photo: Larry Miller/Flickr

A tale of two prix fixe dinners: Commis and Delage in Oakland (Nosh)
Hayward sub shop owners serve up goodness, kindness (East Bay Times)
La dolce vita at Agrodolce in Berkeley (Oakland Magazine)
An elegy for Hawker Fare before it closes (Eater SF)
Romantic tables for two (Diablo Magazine)