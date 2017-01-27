Photos: Trees fall after recent storms

By Berkeleyside Editors
A 100-foot-tall blue gum tree was one of the trees that fell this week. Photo: Noah Whiteman

This weekend’s sunny forecast in Berkeley makes recent storms and rain feel like a distant memory. But some of the impacts from the weather remain, including downed trees around town.

Noah Whiteman said a 100-foot-tall blue gum tree (above) fell onto his car Monday at 8:20 a.m., and “completely destroyed it.” Fortunately, he added, there were no injuries.

The Berkeley Fire Department shared photographs of that same tree.

Tree removal experts described this fallen oak as “massive.” It fell in a residential area near Indian Rock park. “We are lucky it missed the houses and only took out a chicken-less coop,” said Molly Barnes, who shared this photo.
Dianne Stockler saw this tall eucalyptus that had been blown down while walking by the archery range and softball field on the Clark Kerr campus Sunday morning.
This tree fell at Pine Avenue and Webster Street and made traveling through the area difficult for a time. Photo: Alan Saldich

