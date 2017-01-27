Photos: Trees fall after recent storms

This weekend’s sunny forecast in Berkeley makes recent storms and rain feel like a distant memory. But some of the impacts from the weather remain, including downed trees around town.
Noah Whiteman said a 100-foot-tall blue gum tree (above) fell onto his car Monday at 8:20 a.m., and “completely destroyed it.” Fortunately, he added, there were no injuries.
The Berkeley Fire Department shared photographs of that same tree.
Share photographs with Berkeleyside by emailing tips@berkeleyside.com, or adding them to our Flickr group. Provide credit and caption information with your submission. Please share cellphone photos at their maximum size.
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »