Gunshots heard near South Berkeley

Several readers reported the sound of gunfire just before 11 p.m. but police found no evidence of a crime in Berkeley.

One officer reporting over the police scanner, however, said the shots appeared to have been fired in Oakland, at 63rd and Baker streets. That’s one block south of the Berkeley border.

Berkeley Police Lt. Angela Hawk confirmed at 11:45 p.m. that Oakland’s ShotSpotter gunfire detection system placed the gunfire in Oakland.

One person said he heard three shots fired near Ashby Avenue and Mabel Street, and another said he heard three near Harmon and California streets.

Another said he heard several gunshots from the area of Russell and Oregon streets.

Hawk said, at 11 p.m., officers had found no evidence of gunfire in Berkeley.

This post was updated at 11:45 p.m. with a confirmation from BPD.