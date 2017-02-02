Dramatic photos: Protests erupt over Milo Yiannopoulos talk at UC Berkeley

Large numbers of protestors gathered in front of a rainbow-illuminated Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus hours before Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak on Feb. 1, 2017. Photo: Ted Friedman
Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’ talk at an event organized by Berkeley College Republicans (BCR) was canceled Wednesday night, following violent demonstrations by so-called “black-bloc” anarchists, who tore down police barricades and fired pyrotechnics at police. After the cancellation, demonstrators moved to downtown Berkeley where they smashed windows at banks and at Starbucks, set fire and engaged in small fights.
Read more about the protests on Berkeleyside.
Photographs by, among others, Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel, readers, and regular contributing photographers Ted Friedman, Pete Rosos and David Yee, tell some of the story.
Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos Most of the protests on campus were peaceful early in the evening. Photo: Ted Friedman The large crowd of protesters in front of Sproul Hall. Photo: Daniel McPartlan Protesters dressed in black pull down barricades at the ASUC building. Photo: David Yee So-called ‘black-bloc’ protesters with banner: Become Ungovernable. Photo: Daniel McPartlan Protesters stand around a light stand, in Berkeley, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The protest succeeded in cancelling an appearance by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Photo: David Yee Protesters amid smoke by Ted Friedman A largely peaceful crowd gathered at Telegraph and Bancroft, with music and dancing. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel Property damage in downtown Berkeley after the Milo event was canceled. Photo: Citizen reporter After the violent demonstrators set trash cans on fire and created a mini barricade, peaceful protesters worked to extinguish fires and dismantle the barricade. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel Cal students cleaning up Telegraph after the demonstrations. Photo: Scott Saul Property damage at Chase bank in downtown Berkeley. Photo: Citizen reporter Protesters on Feb. 1 in Berkeley. Photo: Daniel McPartlan Protesters on Feb. 1 in Berkeley. Photo: Daniel McPartlan Photo: Daniel McPartlan Photo: Daniel McPartlan Photo: Daniel McPartlan A man injured during the Feb. 1 protests on the Cal campus. Photo: Daniel McPartlan Police with tear-gas guns during demonstrations on Sproul Plaza on Feb. 1. Photo: Daniel McPartlan An injured person at the Berkeley protests on Feb. 1. Photo: Daniel McPartlan Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos “Kill Trump” grafitti. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos Photo: Pete Rosos
