Dramatic photos: Protests erupt over Milo Yiannopoulos talk at UC Berkeley

Share on Facebook373Tweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Lance Knobel
Large numbers of protestors gathered in front of a rainbow-illuminated Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus hours before Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak on Feb. 1, 2017. Photo: Ted Friedman

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’ talk at an event organized by Berkeley College Republicans (BCR) was canceled Wednesday night, following violent demonstrations by so-called “black-bloc” anarchists, who tore down police barricades and fired pyrotechnics at police. After the cancellation, demonstrators moved to downtown Berkeley where they smashed windows at banks and at Starbucks, set fire and engaged in small fights.

Read more about the protests on Berkeleyside.

Photographs by, among others, Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel, readers, and regular contributing photographers Ted Friedman, Pete Rosos and David Yee, tell some of the story.

Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
Most of the protests on campus  were peaceful early in the evening. Photo: Ted Friedman
The large crowd of protesters in front of Sproul Hall. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Protesters dressed in black pull down barricades at the ASUC building. Photo: David Yee
So-called ‘black-bloc’ protesters with banner: Become Ungovernable. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Protesters stand around a light stand, in Berkeley, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The protest succeeded in cancelling an appearance by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Photo: David Yee
Protesters amid smoke by Ted Friedman
A largely peaceful crowd gathered at Telegraph and Bancroft, with music and dancing. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Property damage in downtown Berkeley after the Milo event was canceled. Photo: Citizen reporter
After the violent demonstrators set trash cans on fire and created a mini barricade, peaceful protesters worked to extinguish fires and dismantle the barricade. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Cal students cleaning up Telegraph after the demonstrations. Photo: Scott Saul
Property damage at Chase bank in downtown Berkeley. Photo: Citizen reporter
Protesters on Feb. 1 in Berkeley. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Protesters on Feb. 1 in Berkeley. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Photo: Daniel McPartlan
A man injured during the Feb. 1 protests on the Cal campus. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Police with tear-gas guns during demonstrations on Sproul Plaza on Feb. 1. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
An injured person at the Berkeley protests on Feb. 1. Photo: Daniel McPartlan
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
“Kill Trump” grafitti. Photo: Frances Dinkelspiel
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos
Photo: Pete Rosos

Related Stories