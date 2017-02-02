Dramatic photos: Protests erupt over Milo Yiannopoulos talk at UC Berkeley

Far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos’ talk at an event organized by Berkeley College Republicans (BCR) was canceled Wednesday night, following violent demonstrations by so-called “black-bloc” anarchists, who tore down police barricades and fired pyrotechnics at police. After the cancellation, demonstrators moved to downtown Berkeley where they smashed windows at banks and at Starbucks, set fire and engaged in small fights.

Read more about the protests on Berkeleyside.

Photographs by, among others, Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel, readers, and regular contributing photographers Ted Friedman, Pete Rosos and David Yee, tell some of the story.