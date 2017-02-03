10 vehicles burglarized at Ashby BART

Ten vehicles that had been broken into and burglarized at the Ashby BART station were discovered early Thursday morning, the BART Police report.

Don’t miss the latest public safety stories on Berkeleyside

According to a brief statement released by the BART Police, the opening station agent found multiple vehicles in the parking lot that all had their windows smashed. The agent found the vehicles shortly after 4 a.m.

A BART Police officer who went to the scene counted 10 burglarized vehicles in the west lot.

“It appeared as though each of the vehicles had been entered via smashed window and ransacked, but the loss from each vehicle is not known at this time,” authorities said.

Officers began processing the vehicles and left notes for the owners asking them to contact BART PD upon their return.

In the past few weeks, there have been several other public safety incidents at Ashby BART.

On Wednesday, the bike structure at the station was burglarized and someone stole three bikes.

Last week, Jan. 23, someone in a “white puffy coat” grabbed an iPhone from a BART rider’s hand, at about 10:15 p.m., then fled. Police said, “The iPhone was tracked for a moment, but then went off line.”

There was also one auto burglary last week, Jan. 25: “A victim reported their 2006 Honda Element was burglarized while parked at the Ashby Station” from 5:30-9:30 p.m. A handful of auto burglaries were reported earlier in the month too.

On Jan. 10, a thief stole a 1997 Nissan Maxima from the station sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Also in January, there was a fight in a car at Ashby BART, but authorities determined it to have been “mutual combat.”

In another incident, someone was reportedly spitting on people and brandishing a weapon on a Richmond-bound train at Ashby BART but, when authorities arrived, no one came forward to lodge a complaint.