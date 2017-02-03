4 East Bay open houses to check out, Feb. 4-5

The all-important spring home-buying season is edging closer and East Bay listing agents are planning accordingly, getting homes, and their sellers, ready to list their properties in peak season. But there are pickings to be had right now. Whether your budget is $500k or $3 million – or you’re just a nosy neighbor – there are several interesting homes to see in-person this weekend.

Here are four East Bay open houses that might be worth checking out on Feb. 4-5.

Mid-range in North Berkeley – $749,000

Images in slideshow above courtesy of Caitlin Crawford, The Grubb Company

This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Craftsman-style home at 1717 Rose St. in North Berkeley was built in 1923 and maintains much of its original character. Dark moldings and a wood-burning fireplace add to its vintage aesthetic, further emphasized by large windows with ample natural light. The 1,057-square-foot space includes a bonus room, garage, yard and outdoor deck. Located only a few blocks from Monterey Market and Hopkins Street. Open houses are happening Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Full information.

Budget-friendly in Oakland – $449,000

Images in slideshow above courtesy of Nancy Moore, Pacific Union International

If it’s affordability and elegance you’re after, this cozy cottage in Allendale deserves a peek. Built in 1912, the home spans 975 square feet with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Although somewhat small, high ceilings and wood floors create an open and spacious feel. Listed just a week ago, 3558 Brookdale Ave. is already flagged as a “hot home” on real-estate website Redfin, so act fast. The open house takes place this Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Full information.

Luxury in Claremont –$2.695 million

Images courtesy of Matthew Heafey, The Grubb Company

This spectacular home, built by Robert Nebolon, began its journey as Sunset Magazine’s 2016 Idea House. Now ready to sell, 540 Gravatt Dr. offers nearly every conceivable amenity, including an elevator and a wine cellar. Although mostly contemporary, natural wood materials and sophisticated detailing add warmth across all five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 3,602-square-foot home is nestled up in the Claremont hills (Berkeley zip code, Oakland taxes) overlooking the East Bay. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Full information.

Uniqueness in Upper Rockridge – $1.295 million

Images in slideshow above courtesy of Matthew Heafey, The Grubb Company

The Mediterranean style may be fairly common for homes in the East Bay, and 6319 Brookside Ave. is an appealing example. The light blue stucco façade, white trim and tile roof plays tribute to the architecture from Italy’s colorful cliffsides. The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa sits on a desirable double parcel lot, which includes a spacious garden and terrace area. And, at 2,596 square feet, there’s plenty of room to grow. The home is situated in the sought-after Upper Rockridge neighborhood of Oakland. The open house is Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Full information.