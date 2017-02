Dramatic crash in the Elmwood when man refuses to stop for police

A man who was being followed by UC police ran a red light at College and Ashby Avenues, hit a few cars, and then jumped out of his vehicle, which then hit the fa├žade of Dream Fluff Donuts.

The man then ran west on Ashby Avenue but was apprehended by police near Benvenue Avenue, according to a UCPD sergeant at the scene. No one appeared to be injured, although the damage was extensive to a number of cars. At least four cars were involved.

UCPD had been following the man in a white Honda south on College Avenue because they suspected him of being involved in an auto burglary, according to the sergeant. When police attempted to stop him around 3:40 p.m., the man ran the red light.

When the white car crashed into the front of Dream Fluff, both air bags deployed.