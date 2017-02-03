Dramatic crash in the Elmwood when man refuses to stop for police

A man who was being followed by UC police ran a red light at College and Ashby Avenues, hit a few cars, and then jumped out of his vehicle, which then hit the façade of Dream Fluff Donuts.

The man then ran west on Ashby Avenue but was apprehended by police near Benvenue Avenue, according to a UCPD sergeant at the scene. No one appeared to be injured, although the damage was extensive to a number of cars. At least four cars were involved.

UCPD had been following the man in a white Honda south on College Avenue because they suspected him of being involved in an auto burglary, according to the sergeant. When police attempted to stop him around 3:40 p.m., the man ran the red light.

When the white car crashed into the front of Dream Fluff, both air bags deployed.