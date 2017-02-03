Super Bowl watch parties in the East Bay

As a former ATLien, I may be the only person in the Berkeleyside office to care about the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl — go Falcons! — but that doesn’t mean everyone else won’t be watching. And even if you have no plans to actually pay attention, just about any Super Bowl event is sure to go all out with food and drink. Many East Bay bars and restaurants are doing just that. Here’s what’s on the docket for Sunday afternoon (in alphabetical order):

ALAMAR In Uptown, alaMar will show the Super Bowl on its 150-inch big screen, and it will offer 50-cent wing specials with $3 beers to drink from noon to 8 p.m. Chef Nelson German will also have some appetizers and seafood items up his sleeve. Free admission with first-come, first-serve seating.

100 Grand Ave. (at Valdez), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

ERA BAR Also in Uptown, Era Bar will “go BIG” with eight televisions, “amazing drink specials” and a special pizza menu from neighboring Extreme Pizza. The bar is also encouraging dancing during commercial breaks (if you’re not on the lookout for the newest Budweiser ad, that is), with tunes from DJ DCisChillin. The party starts at 2:30 p.m.

19 Grand Ave. (at Broadway), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

EUREKA! In Berkeley and Concord, Eureka! will be offering a $10 beer and wing special starting at 1 p.m. and throughout the duration of the Super Bowl. We assume there will also be plenty of televisions showing the game in its entirety.

2068 Center St. (near Shattuck), Berkeley

1975 Diamond Blvd., Concord

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

EVE’S WATERFRONT RESTAURANT Starting at 2:30 p.m., Eve’s will be projecting the game and serving a la carte dishes like Korean fried chicken, maple fennel ribs, danger dogs, grilled hot links, beef sliders, veggie dogs, chicken sliders and steak fries. $3 beers and specialty cocktails will be available to drink.

15 Embarcadero West (near Oak), Oakland

Website / Facebook

FARM BURGER In West Berkeley, Farm Burger is pulling together a special catering menu for those who insist on watching the game at home. The menu includes beef sliders, chips and dip, macaroni and cheese, kale cole slaw, and potato salad. $25 per person (10 to 50 people) or $23 per person (50+ people).

1313 9th St. (at Gilman), Berkeley

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

HOG’S APOTHECARY The Temescal restaurant will be throwing a “Snackstravaganza” throughout game play with beer-friendly dishes like pulled pork sandwiches, hot wings, smoked ribs, hot dogs, pretzels, nachos and “QUESOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!” (direct quote). Hog’s Apothecary will also have beer specials, as well as some “last minute surprises.” The Snackstravaganza will run from 3 to 8 p.m.

375 40th St. (at Opal), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter

JAMES AND THE GIANT CUPCAKE The East Bay cupcakery is offering specialty Super Bowl cupcakes for online order. It is preparing team-themed cupcakes as well as. “Touchdown”-, “Super Bowl Sunday”-, and “1st Down”-themed variations.

6326 San Pablo Ave. (at Alcatraz), Oakland

341 17th St. (at Webster Street), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.

LAMA BEANS Also in West Berkeley, Lama Beans will serve a $15 all-you-can-eat menu of pizza, salad and wings to go along with $15 draft or $20 mimosa pitchers. The game will be shown on the cafés 4K television from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

1290 6th St. (at Gilman), Berkeley

Website / Facebook

SHAKEWELL Over in Lakeshore, Shakewell will get started early with a special brunch at 10:30 a.m. Starting at 2:30, the televisions will turn on, as will happy hour half-price food bites at the bar.

3407 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter

TELEFÈRIC BARCELONA If you’re out in Walnut Creek, Telefèric will be serving football-friendly food with a Spanish twist out on its patio. Menu items include a veal burger with caramelized onions, pork ribs with honey and mustard, fish tacos with cabbage and cream cheese, and fried chicken wings with Spanish cocktail sauce. There will also be special drinks, raffles and other entertainment. $20 tickets, with one complementary drink and appetizer included. Tickets are here.

1500 Mount Diablo Blvd. (at South Main), Walnut Creek

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

THE HALF ORANGE Fruitvale’s Half Orange will be open with its regular menu on Sunday, but it will also be offering a special catering menu of beer-friendly food at around $20 per person. Dishes include smoked pork nachos, grilled green beans, sliders, potato chips, fried cheese curds, chicken chicharrones and bean chili. Delivery is available for those in the neighborhood.

3340 E. 12th St. (at E. 33rd), Oakland

Website / Twitter