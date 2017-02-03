Photos: Milo protesters at Cal were largely peaceful. Here are a few of them

The demonstration against the scheduled appearance of far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley on Feb. 1 started out peacefully, and would likely have continued that way had it not been disrupted by so-called ‘black-bloc’ anarchists.

Berkeleyside published many photographs of the protests, some of which showed the results of the violence and damage caused by the agitators. We also shared images of UC Berkeley students clearing up the mess inflicted on their city by the disrupters. See complete coverage of the protests.

Here we bring you a few photos, by Berkeleyside contributor and Cal graduate Melati Citrawireja, of some of the people who showed up Wednesday simply to express their disgust for Yiannopoulos, his views and his posturing. Citrawireja captured elderly protesters with signs taped to their walkers, drummers, puppeteers, and people in sparkly outfits.