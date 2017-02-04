3 arrested after interrupted burglary

Police arrested three men after they climbed into the window of an unoccupied hotel room in downtown Berkeley on Saturday, authorities said, then fled when confronted.

Officers caught up with them and took them into custody a short time later after a brief search, said Lt. Joe Okies of the Berkeley Police Department.

Police were alerted shortly before 3 p.m. about the interrupted burglary at 2001 Bancroft Way, at Milvia Street. That’s the location of the Downtown Berkeley Inn, which describes itself online as “a contemporary boutique hotel located just steps away from the campus of the University of California.”

Initially, a passer-by reported people climbing into a ground-floor window at the hotel. Officers responded and learned from a hotel representative that she had been alerted to the same incident.

The woman told police she had gone to knock on the door of the room and confronted one of the people inside. The group made excuses and then ran off, Okies said.

Officers worked with the woman to put together suspect descriptions and get them to police on patrol.

One reader told Berkeleyside many officers responded to the scene: “Tons of squad cars — counted at least 6, two were blocking the street, lights on, cops out.”

Two officers on Kittredge Street spotted a pair of individuals matching the suspect descriptions right in front of 2020 Kittredge, which used to be called Library Gardens and is now named “K Street Flats.”

Police arrested Marcos Rohlik, 24, right there. Another man, Indigo Nadler, 22, ran off into a nearby garage, Okies said. Police set up a perimeter and were able to take him into custody a short time later.

Officers arrested the third man, 27-year-old Eddie Collins, around the back side of 2020 Kittredge.

All three men were identified as homeless individuals from Berkeley.