6 robberies in 2.5 hours Saturday night

At least six robbery reports came into the Berkeley Police Department on Saturday evening, four of which involved guns, authorities said.

“Saturdays can be busy,” said Lt. Joe Okies, BPD watch commander. “It definitely was a high-volume of robberies in a relatively short period of time.”

The calls began coming in just after 6 p.m. All suspect descriptions provided by police appear below.

The first robbery took place at Russell and Fulton streets and involved one suspect with a handgun. Okies said the man was described as black, 30-45 years old with dreadlocks, and was wearing a large puffy jacket.

The second case, a strong-arm robbery, took place in the 2300 block of California Street at about 6:55 p.m. and involved two males, one of whom was in his late teens to early 20s with a red hoodie.

Just after 7 p.m., two black males with a gun robbed someone in the 2100 block of Woolsey Street. They looked to be in their teens to 20s. One was 5 foot 6 with a thin build and short hair.

The next one happened about 15 minutes later in the 2400 block of Blake Street and involved two black men with a gun. One appeared to be 6 feet tall, in his 20s with a thin build, and was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The other was about 6 feet tall with a medium build and a hoodie.

A strong-arm robbery took place at 7:40 p.m. at Acton and Rose streets in North Berkeley. No further information was immediately available.

Then, at about 8:20 p.m., Okies said, two men with a gun robbed someone in the 2500 block of Benvenue Avenue. One had a dark complexion and looked to be 5 feet 7, in his 20s to 30s, with a medium build, dark jacket and ski mask. The other was a black man in his early 20s of medium height and build.

No arrests have been made.

Okies said investigators will be looking at all of the cases to determine whether any of them may have been linked.

In all of January, there were 34 robberies reported in Berkeley, according to CrimeMapping.com. There were two dates in January when the city got three robbery calls; one was a Tuesday and the other was Jan. 28, a Saturday. No dates got more than three calls.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to call the BPD robbery detail at 510-981-5742.