Man charged after sexual assault outside Telegraph Avenue bar in Berkeley

A 23-year-old man has been charged with three felonies after police say he sexually assaulted a woman right outside a Telegraph Avenue bar Thursday night in plain view of people inside the establishment.

An employee of the bar, in the 2300 block of Telegraph, helped the woman after the incident, and people inside the bar and on Telegraph called police to report what they were seeing.

The man was arrested after, police said, he was exposing his penis to women walking on Bancroft Way after the sexual assault on Telegraph.

Daniel Ramos-Mora, 23, remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $220,000, and was charged Monday with sexual penetration by a foreign object, assault with the intent to commit a sex crime, and false imprisonment by violence.

Berkeley Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said the assault happened after Ramos-Mora and a woman both walked out of People’s Park on Thursday around 8 p.m. Both have ties to the park, he said, and Ramos-Mora has no permanent listed address.

According to court papers, as the two walked on Haste Street toward Telegraph, the man slapped the woman’s buttocks and told her repeatedly she was beautiful. She tried to walk away, but he kept following her and trying to touch her, while paying her “several compliments.”

When they got to Telegraph, the man “became aggressive” and slapped the woman’s buttocks again, police said. He grabbed the woman’s face and pushed her against the windows of a bar as she told him to stop, but she was unable to push him away, according to police. He pulled down the woman’s dress, then proceeded to sexually assault her with his mouth and fingers as she continued to tell him to stop.

Police said an employee of the bar came outside and tried to help the woman, as the man tried to pull her away. But she was able to push the man away and escape, police said.

Frankel said officers arrested Ramos-Mora at about 8:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Bancroft Way, west of Telegraph Avenue, when people reported him exposing himself to women walking in the area.

According to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Ramos-Mora is set to enter a plea later this month, Feb. 23, at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in downtown Oakland.