Shop Talk: Neyborly; Shane’s Place for Paws; Rims & Goggles

NEYBORLY A new business representing the work of local artists and artisans has opened on San Pablo Ave. in West Berkeley in the space formerly occupied by Juniper Tree (which continues its business next door). Ben Seidl, 31, and his younger brother Andy, 28, opened the shop on Nov. 28. “We were looking for a place in the Bay Area that truly values and supports craftsmanship and design,” Ben said. “Berkeley has always been a home for people who appreciate thoughtful work and artistic expression. Since our model is built on highlighting the wonderful craftsmanship and artistic talent of local residents, we knew that this was the right place in which to lay down our roots.” Ben is a current MBA student at UC Berkeley and Neyborly is the first business for the brothers. “We’re operating as a social enterprise and creative collective that is committed to creating social, environmental and economic value within the community. This flagship location functions as both a retail store and a community event space,” Ben said. The store already had its grand opening and will have its first seasonal design event on April 7. He added: “We will have one of these events each season. Each of the artists in our collective will produce a brand new design/product to showcase at the event and it will be a chance for customers to meet the artist and support their work. There will be locally catered food, wine and beer.” Neyborly 2518 San Pablo Ave. (near Blake Street). Open noon to 8 p.m. every day except Monday. Connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

SHANE’S PLACE FOR PAWS A new spot providing services for dogs has just opened at 2556 Telegraph Ave. (near Blake Street), sharing the space with the Eids electronics store. Specializing in daycare, boarding, adoptions, fostering and merchandise for small-breed dogs, the shop is owned by Shane Laucher, who previously ran the business from his home in Berkeley. “On the website you can register for membership to have access to daycare and boarding,” Laucher told Berkeleyside. “Once approved, you can then book services online. We also offer fun features like ‘Pup of the Week’ a newsletter and special events.” Shane’s Place for Paws, Suite 2, 2556 Telegraph Ave. Open Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for daycare and retail, closed Sunday to the public but available for boarding services. Visit the website for a live chat or connect on Facebook.

RIMS & GOGGLES Since the closing of E iWear on Fourth Street in early 2016, owner Ernst Erb’s faithful patrons in the popular shopping district were lacking an independent eyewear boutique. Until now. Rims & Goggles opened on Nov. 1 in the space previously occupied by women’s clothing store Thea. This is the second store for Rims & Goggles whose Mill Valley boutique has been in business for over 41 years. Owner Penna Omega told Berkeleyside: “I grew up in our Mill Valley shop, traveling to Europe with my mom to find new eyewear lines, and now my son Bodhi comes to the shows with me.” Asked why she chose Berkeley, Omega said: “We were friends with Ernst of E iWear who passed away last year, his store was just two doors away from where we are now. He respected what we were doing in Mill Valley and wanted to make sure his customers would be looked after by us. We have been honored to do that for him.” “These are eyewear lines that are exclusively handmade by artisans from around the globe,” she added. “Nothing is mass-produced or licensed. We sell sunglasses and optical glasses for men, women and children. We also have our own on-site lab and do adjustments and repairs on your existing glasses.” Rims & Goggles, 2070 Fourth St. Store hours 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Mon. through Sat. Connect with them on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

