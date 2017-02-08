Cyclist dies after North Berkeley crash

Update, 12:30 p.m. The cyclist’s name remains unavailable, the coroner’s office reports.

Original story, 9:32 p.m. Authorities are on the scene Wednesday morning after a crash involving a vehicle and cyclist that left the cyclist dead.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Sacramento Street south of Hopkins Street.

“The Berkeley Police Department received a report of a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle on Sacramento Street at Ada Street. The bicyclist did not survive the collision. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and is cooperating with the investigation,” police said in a Nixle alert just before 9:15 a.m.

The Berkeley Fire Department identified the cyclist as an adult, but no further information was immediately available.

“The adult cyclist was assessed by Berkeley Firefighter Paramedics,” BFD said. “Our paramedics made a determination of death and turned the scene over to Berkeley Police.”

Police said, as is normal procedure, the BPD Fatal Accident Investigation Team is responding to handle the investigation.

Streets in the area will remain blocked as the investigation continues, BPD said.

The department put out a Nixle alert at about 7:40 a.m. warning drivers to avoid the area of Sacramento from Rose Street to Hopkins.

Learn more about Nixle in past coverage and see other BPD alerts on the Nixle website.