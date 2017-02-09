Berkeley police on the scene after bank robbery, manhunt underway

Berkeley police officers are on the scene after a bank robbery on Solano Avenue late Thursday morning.

A masked man with a gun robbed the bank, then fled the scene, police said.

The incident happened just after 11:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Solano, said Lt. Kevin Schofield, a Berkeley Police Department spokesman.

The robber was armed with a handgun. He demanded money and then fled the bank.

No one was injured.

Schofield said some officers are on the scene investigating while others are looking for the robber, who was described as a man wearing a mask, in all dark clothing, who was over 6 feet tall.

One person was detained shortly after the crime, but he was determined not to have been the robber.

As is standard protocol, Schofield said, the FBI has also been notified.

According to scanner recordings, the robbery took place at Chase bank, at 1870 Solano.

The man left the bank in a security guard outfit, wearing all black clothing, according to unconfirmed scanner reports.