Here’s where we’re headed for SF Beer Week events in the East Bay

SF Beer Week starts tomorrow, and with it come countless parties, tap takeovers and other over-the-top events. Looking through the official schedule can be more than a little overwhelming, so we’ve done the work for you to suss out the best of what’s on tap throughout the week. All of our picks are, naturally, in the East Bay, and we’ve organized them by easy-to-use categories. Only care about food? Scroll to the bottom. Want to check out the weirdest of the weird? We’ve got you covered. Just want to head to a couple big parties? Look just below.

Editor’s note: Each category is arranged by date. Most events take place over several hours, so we’ve only list the start time. And ticket information — if needed — is included with the date and time. See the full Beer Week schedule.

Big beer parties

For those who want the biggest bang for their buck.

Baby Brewery Night, Pacific Standard

Downtown Berkeley’s Pacific Standard will bring in some of the newest “baby” breweries in the Bay Area for one night only. It has taken over hosting duties from Barclay’s this year, so you’ll be able to much on nibbles like local charcuterie as you get to know these newbie brewers. Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Free admission.

2055 Center St. (at Shattuck), Berkeley

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram



Best of San Diego, Harry’s Hofbrau

Curious about beers from further south? Or are you already a fan? Harry’s Hofbrau in San Leandro will host at least a dozen San Diego breweries for a one-night celebration of all things SoCal. Breweries include Rip Current, Modern Times, Alesmith, Lost Abbey and Green Flash. Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Free admission.

14900 E. 14th St. (at Bancroft), San Leandro

Website / Facebook

Barrel-Aged Festival, Albany Taproom

Sour and other aged beer lovers take note: Albany Taproom will host its fourth annual barrel-aged festival, complete with 32 taps of aged porters, stouts, sours “and more.” In addition to beers on taps, it will be opening other speciality bottles it has been “stashing away.” Our advice? Come early and make friends with your bartender. Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. Free admission.

745 San Pablo Ave. (between Washington and Portland), Albany

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

East Bay Brewer’s Festival, Drake’s Dealership

Drake’s Dealership is hosting the first-ever East Bay brewer’s festival to celebrate the wide array of brewers in our (usually) sunny side of the Bay. Beers from just about everywhere you could think of will be on tap in the outdoor patio at the Hive, plus food from Calavera and Chop Bar, ice cream from Humphry Slocombe and music from DJ Platurn. Tickets include 10 tasting tickets and a commemorative glass. Kids and pets are welcome. Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon. $30 tickets for drinks.

2335 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Sour, hoppy and funky: The Bay’s favorite flavors

These beers may be trendy, but you know you love them.

Sour Sunday, Jupiter and Triple Rock

As they do every year, Jupiter and Triple Rock in downtown Berkeley are teaming up for a huge, 60 tap-strong, celebration of sour beers. The bars are encouraging guests to hop between the two locations to maximize access to these mouth-puckering beers. There’s a range of ticket options that include everything from commemorative glassware to pizza to T shirts. And beer, lots of beer. Sunday Feb. 12 at noon. $30 to $100 tickets.

Jupiter, 2181 Shattuck Ave. (between Allston and Center), Berkeley

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Triple Rock Brewery and Alehouse, 1920 Shattuck Ave. (at Hearst), Berkeley

Facebook / Twitter



Cellarmaker + The Rare Barrel = Collaboration Release Party, The Rare Barrel

Two of the country’s best brewers of funky, sour beers have teamed up to make three collaboration beers: “Tangerang!” (a golden sour aged in oak barrels and dry-hopped with Citra and Motueka), “Smashin’ Fruit” (a hoppy pale ale and golden sour blend, aged in oak with passion fruit) and “Wagon Trix” (a blend of Cellarmaker porter and Rare Barrel golden sour, aged in oak with blackberries). These will all be available at The Rare Barrel to take home in growlers or drink on site while eating barbecue from Real Smoked. Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Free admission.

932 Parker St. (at Ninth), Berkeley

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Hops and Heat, Pacific Coast Brewing Company

Throughout the day, Pacific Coast Brewing will be serving up a four spicy menu items, with each dish paired with a different IPA from the likes of Laughing Monk, Berryessa, Benoit Casper and more. The food will pull from various cuisines and will include one “EXTREME” dish made using the Carolina Reaper pepper. Wednesday, Feb. 15, all day. Free admission.

906 Washington St. (at Ninth), Oakland

Website / Facebook

Double the Funk, Woods Oakland

Compare the ways in which the wild yeast brettanomyces behaves in beer and wine at Woods. The brewery will be pairing classic sour beers with “cutting-edge” wild-fermented wines, which all offer “a brave new funked up world of flavor!” Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. Free admission.

1701 Telegraph Ave. (at 17th), Oakland

Website / Twitter / Instagram

Pliny the Younger, Bobby G’s Pizzeria

Berkeley’s Bobby G’s is the only East Bay bar advertising the fact that it will have a keg of Pliny the Younger during Beer Week. The über-popular triple IPA is only released once a year, usually during Beer Week, so its entrance always causes a stir. Those who want to check it out at Bobby G’s will need to pre-order their 10-ounce pour (yes, we are serious). Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. Free admission.

2072 University Ave. (at Shattuck), Berkeley

Website / Facebook / Twitter

Big Chicken!, Hog’s Apothecary

Double IPA lovers who don’t want to wait in line for Pliny can try their shot at snagging a pint of Big Chicken!, Hen House’s massively aromatic IPA. It is kegged and tapped on the same day, so you know it’s fresh. There are a few bars in the East Bay that’ll have it on the same day, but our favorite on the list is Hog’s Apothecary. Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. Free admission.

375 40th St. (at Opal), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter

Pork, pork everywhere

Nothing goes better with beer.

Parade of Pork and Lagers, The Half Orange

Fruitvale’s Half Orange is going all-out in its celebration of pork for the second year in a row. The kitchen will be frying all kinds of things — pork poutine, pork nachos, pork burgers, pork belly, pig’s tails — in lard. To wash it all down will be at least five different lagers from Ol’ Republic brewing. Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Free admission.

3340 E. 12th St. (at E. 33rd), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Mikkeller One-Off Takeover with 4505 Meats, Mikkeller Oakland

Get a taste of all the pork-tastic food 4505 Meats will bring to the Laurel District at this special one-off tap tasting at Mikkeller Oakland. All the beers served will be special, only-made-once brews and experiments from the flagship Mikkeller brewery in San Diego. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Free admission.

6309 College Ave. (at 63rd), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Sau & Brau, Drake’s Brewery

Drake’s is hosting its seventh annual pig roast at its flagship brewery space in San Leandro. The brewery calls the event the “ultimate dinner party,” and it includes slow-roasted whole pigs, “savory sides,” desserts and plenty of beer. A ticket will get you all the food, plus four drink tickets and collectible glassware. A complementary happy hour from 6-7 p.m. will take place before dinner. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. $50 tickets.

1933 Davis St., San Leandro

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Pig Roast and Tricycle Drag Races, Ale Industries

Yes, this is just what it sounds like. Ale Industries will be hosting three-wheeled drag races with donated tricycles in competition for (of course) beer prizes. It will also be roasting a “huge pig” outside the brewery, for a small donation per plate. Vegan food options will also be available. Saturday, Feb. 18, all day. Free admission.

3096 E. 10th St. (between Fruitvale and Derby), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Pig Party, Temescal Brewing

If you’d rather stick around North Oakland for your whole pig fix, Temescal Brewing will be partnering with Hog’s Apothecary for its pork roast on the brewery’s patio. Tickets will get you a plate of pork and fixings, plus two beers of your choice. Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. $30 tickets.

4115 Telegraph Ave. (at 41st), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Nerd out

Get smarter while drinking yourself tipsy.

Off the Line, Temescal Brewing

If you’ve ever wondered how beers end up in cans, now’s your chance to learn. Temescal Brewing will be setting up a canning line on its patio while its partner The Can Van magically puts the brewery’s “insanely fresh” Zig Zag IPA in aluminum. Guests can grab a beer or two right off the canning line as they watch and learn. There will also be food, courtesy of Sup! Street Food and Tacos Oscar. Sunday, Feb. 12 at noon. Free admission.

4115 Telegraph Ave. (at 41st), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Beer Off-Flavor Course, Drake’s Dealership

This evening seminar at Drake’s Dealership is designed for teaching cicerone candidates and homebrewers how to identify the six most common off-flavors in beer, such as diacetyl, trans-2-nonenal, infection and acetaldehyde. Despite its professional-sounding description, the class is open to any curious beer drinker. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. $49 tickets.

2335 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Book Swap, Novel Brewing Company

For nerds of a different stripe, North Oakland’s Novel Brewing will be hosting a book swap event for one evening. Novel asks guests to bring a great book (or a few) and to be prepared to explain why its a must-read. Leftover books will be donated to a local library. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Free admission.

6510 San Pablo Ave. (at 65th), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Beer Science, Torpedo Room

Sierra Nevada’s “Ingredient Specialist,” Anders MacCarthy will be at Berkeley’s Torpedo Room to discuss the process of hop selection and recipe design. He’ll specifically be breaking down the way the Chico-based brewery developed its Tropical Torpedo recipe. Plus, there will be tastings for three small-batch beers, only available for the event. Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. $25 tickets.

2031 4th St. (at Addison), Berkeley

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Weird and wild

Nothing boring here, folks.

Get to the Point, The Golden Squirrel

Put this in the “things could get wild” category: Rockridge newcomer The Golden Squirrel is throwing a party all about boilermakers (a.k.a. beer and shot pairings). All beers will come courtesy of San Francisco’s Fort Point, and the bartenders will be showcasing the best pairings with whiskey, bourbon, rye, mezcal and more. As the bar says, “what goes better with booze than booze?” Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Free admission.

5940 College Ave. (at Harwood), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Shaman Series, Woods Oakland

Woods is hosting unique events every day during Beer Week, but its “Shaman Series” has got to be its weirdest. It will be serving up beers crafted by its “resident apothecaries” that all claim to offer medicinal, healing properties made with local herbs and “ancient, secret recipes.” If you feel you need to detoxify, or if you just want to try some herbaceous beers, here’s your chance. Sunday, Feb. 12, at noon. Free admission.

1701 Telegraph Ave. (at 17th), Oakland

Website / Twitter / Instagram

Wheel of Beer and Gear, Telegraph Beer Garden

Uptown’s Telegraph Beer Garden will host four local DIY (distribute it yourself) breweries next week, which is in itself not super weird or wild. However, with each beer purchased, you’ll get a raffle ticket to spin a “Wheel of Beer and Gear” for all kinds of boozy (and otherwise) prizes which are, the beer garden says, “EVERYWHERE.” Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Free admission.

2318 Telegraph Ave. (at 23rd), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Drake’s 510 Malt Liquor Release Party, Eli’s Mile High Club

This isn’t your college party malt liquor. Drake’s has been brewing a specialty version for the past few years and pairing its release with a rollicking party during Beer Week. This year will be no exception — the event has moved north to Eli’s Mile High Club and will include four acts, plus a tapping of the “World’s Largest Brass Monkey.” It is sure to be, at least, very entertaining. Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. $5.10 admission.

3629 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way (between 36th and 37th), Oakland

Website / Facebook

Embrace your inner kid — or bring them along

We could all use a little extra joy this year.

Pinball and Pints, Pacific Pinball Museum

In what’s now a yearly tradition, Alameda’s Pacific Pinball Museum will host over ten local breweries at its museum annex that will be stocked with over 400 historic (and functional) pinball machines. Admission will get you unlimited plays and unlimited tastings, plus music from DJ Peanut Butter Brown. Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. $35 tickets.

1510 Webster St., Alameda

Website / Facebook



Super Beast Oakland Circus, Ale Industries

For the second year in a row, the Fruitvale brewery will be transforming its space into an aerial circus. Oakland aerialists will perform “death-defying feats of flexibility and grace,” all 30 feet above the air. Ale Industries will be brewing a special batch of its Beast Oakland beer for the event, and will be hosting food trucks to sop up the suds. Kids welcome. Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. Free admission.

3096 E. 10th St. (between Fruitvale and Derby), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

More interested in food?

You’re not alone.

Diamond Dogs, Jack London Square

Rob Wertheimer, a bartender at The Double Standard, is working on opening a new beer-friendly restaurant in the space next to Beer Revolution. In preparation, he’s hosting a series of Beer Week pop-ups, called Diamond Dogs, in the space. On the menu will be “hot dogs for grown-ups,” says Wertheimer, including the “Bourgeois Dog” (white cheddar bechamel, confit garlic and crispy fried leeks) and the “Sonora Dog” (bacon, black beans, caramelized and raw onion, pico de gallo and avocado), all using Boar’s Head Frankfurters. Kids are welcome, too. Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon and Sunday, Feb. 12 at noon. Additional dates may be announced. Free admission.

468 Third St. (at Broadway), Oakland

Facebook

Crawfish Boil, Stay Gold Deli

Dig into a big pot of crawfish and fixings while drinking many styles of Benoit Casper beer at West Oakland’s Stay Gold Deli. A percentage of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood, so you can feel good about day drinking. Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. Free admission.

2635 San Pablo Ave. (at 26th), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Instagram

Kill Beer Bill Night, The New Parkway

If you can manage to eat while watching classic Tarantino, The New Parkway will be hosting a themed four course meal paired with Calicraft beers during its screening of Kill Bill Vol. 2. Dishes will include gems such as “Buried Alive Fries” and “5 Point Exploding Heart Rice Bowl.” Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. $50 tickets.

474 24th St. (at Telegraph), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter



Brewer vs. Brewer Beer Dinner, Drake’s Dealership

Drake’s will be going head to head with HenHouse brewing in a “(mostly) friendly” battle to see who can best pair their beer with a dinner. Each brewery will pair four of their beers with four courses, and will collaborate on a fifth beer for the final dish. Brewers will be in the house for an open discussion. Tickets include all food, drinks, tax and gratuity. Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. $89 tickets.

2335 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th), Oakland

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Chilaquiles and Chill, Cleophus Quealy

For its final event of beer week, San Leandro’s Cleophus Quealy will honor its partnership with neighboring Zocalo Coffee roasters with a “brunch of epic proportions.” It will be serving special flights of beer and coffee, paired with what are likely to be delicious chilaquiles from the food truck Canasta Kitchen. Kids and pets welcome. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. Free admission.

448 Hester St. (near Adams), San Leandro

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram