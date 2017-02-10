East Bay’s Heat Danceline competes on Lifetime’s ‘Bring It!’

The 20 girls in Heat Danceline have spent many hours practicing hip-hop majorette, a dance form particularly popular in the south. Now, they have a chance to show their skills on Lifetime TV’s series “Bring It!”

The group flew to Little Rock, AR on Thursday night to be filmed for the season finale of “Bring It!” They were invited by the producers after appearing in a lower-level competition in Los Angeles in January.

“We hope we go further and perhaps they’ll call us back for next season,” said team manager Ayanna Robinson.

Team members range from 9- to 17-years-old. All come from Berkeley and Oakland. They practice 20-30 hours a week, often at Sports Basement in South Berkeley. Although on Wednesday Feb. 8, when Berkeleyside contributing photographer Kelly Sullivan dropped in on a rehearsal, they were at the McClymonds High School Youth & Family Center in Oakland.

The hotbed of majorette is in the HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities. Coach Kale Woods founded the group to bring this one part of HBCU culture to the Bay Area. Heat Danceline is the first Bay Area group to appear on “Bring It!”