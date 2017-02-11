Authorities investigating two deaths in South Berkeley apartment

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in a South Berkeley apartment Saturday.

According to Lt. Andrew Rateaver of the Berkeley Police Department, authorities were dispatched for a medical rescue at 11:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Haskell Street, between Mabel and Acton streets.

“Family members were at the scene and indicated where the rescue was needed, inside of a detached apartment,” Lt. Rateaver told Berkeleyside. “Firefighters located two occupants inside this apartment. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Authorities determined there was no active threat at the location, nor a threat to the nearby community, but the incident is being considered suspicious, and a detailed investigation has begun.

“This investigation includes, but is not limited to, identifying witnesses and events leading up to first responders being called, as well as the potential presence of toxic substances or gasses,” Lt. Rateaver said.

The cause of death has not been determined and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office is helping with the investigation.

According to radio traffic, police were dispatched to the same unit in January in response to an alarm call.

On January 23, a couple and their two cats were found dead in their apartment on Deakin Street. The cause was determined to be carbon-monoxide poisoning.

This developing story was updated after publication.