Man suffers serious burns in downtown Berkeley apartment

A man was taken to the hospital with serious burns early Saturday morning after the Berkeley Fire Department received a call about a possible fire.

Berkeley Police also responded to the scene. According to BPD spokesman Lt. Andrew Rateavar, just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, BFD went to 2301 Durant Ave. (at Ellsworth Street) on a fire investigation.

First responders determined the fire source was contained to an upper floor. While searching the floor, they found a man on his own who was suffering from serious burns, Lt. Rateaver told Berkeleyside.

The victim was treated on the scene by fire department paramedics then transported to hospital in serious condition.

Some residents of the apartment building — a new building called the Metropolitan, located next to the Berkeley City Club — were temporarily evacuated while authorities investigated the incident. They were allowed back after an all-clear was given.

Investigators remained on the scene throughout the morning, talking with potential witnesses, Lt. Rateaver said, adding that they were “working to build a timeline of events leading up to the fire.”

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981 5900.