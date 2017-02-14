Attempted armed robbery in Berkeley leads to manhunt in Rockridge area

A manhunt is underway after an attempted armed robbery in the Elmwood neighborhood of Berkeley.

According to Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, at around 5:30 p.m. at least two suspects with a handgun attempted to rob a person sitting in a car in the 2800 block of Piedmont Avenue (at Russell Street).

The suspects fled in a black sedan and then dumped the car in the 5600 block of Oak Grove in Rockridge, then fled on foot, Frankel told Berkeleyside.

At 8:30 p.m. both Oakland and Berkeley police were still conducting a block-by-block search in a “large area.”

Oakland police are leading the search and have not issued any alerts, such as a shelter-in-place advisory, about the incident yet.

Berkeleyside readers reported that for a short period trains were not stopping at Rockridge BART station, and that parts of Claremont Avenue were blocked off, although this has not been confirmed. Around 9 p.m. local residents reported that Claremont traffic was returning to normal, though one person on Twitter said a side street, possibly Forest, was still closed.

The Numerology Coach posted to Twitter at 9:09 p.m: “OMG, I got caught in this traffic snafu at 6:30. Scary.” Also on Twitter at 9:15 p.m., Michael Bailey wrote: “Got caught up in this on the way home; walked past the Peep’s ditched car. Police with huge guns everywhere. Not fun to walk through.”

Many in South Berkeley and North Oakland heard a helicopter overhead for well over an hour and contacted Berkeleyside to find out what was happening.

This is a developing story and was updated after publication.