Attempted armed robbery in Berkeley leads to manhunt in Rockridge area

By Tracey Taylor
Police cruisers on Claremont Avenue during the block-by-block search for suspects on Tuesday Feb. 1, 2017. Photo: Jennifer Lazo

A manhunt is underway after an attempted armed robbery in the Elmwood neighborhood of Berkeley.

According to Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel, at around 5:30 p.m. at least two suspects with a handgun attempted to rob a person sitting in a car in the 2800 block of Piedmont Avenue (at Russell Street).

The suspects fled in a black sedan and then dumped the car in the 5600 block of Oak Grove in Rockridge, then fled on foot, Frankel told Berkeleyside.

At 8:30 p.m. both Oakland and Berkeley police were still conducting a block-by-block search in a “large area.”


Oakland police are leading the search and have not issued any alerts, such as a shelter-in-place advisory, about the incident yet.

Berkeleyside readers reported that for a short period trains were not stopping at Rockridge BART station, and that parts of Claremont Avenue were blocked off, although this has not been confirmed. Around 9 p.m. local residents reported that Claremont traffic was returning to normal, though one person on Twitter said a side street, possibly Forest, was still closed.

The Numerology Coach posted to Twitter at 9:09 p.m: “OMG, I got caught in this traffic snafu at 6:30. Scary.” Also on Twitter at 9:15 p.m., Michael Bailey wrote: “Got caught up in this on the way home; walked past the Peep’s ditched car. Police with huge guns everywhere. Not fun to walk through.”

Many in South Berkeley and North Oakland heard a helicopter overhead for well over an hour and contacted Berkeleyside to find out what was happening.

An attempted armed robbery on Piedmont Avenue close to the corner with Russell Street led to a protracted hunt for a suspect on Tuesday Feb. 14. Image: Google Maps