The Berkeley Wire: 02.14.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Crossing by Eric

Inside the Black Bloc protest strategy that shut down Berkeley (Newsweek)
Alt-Right march planned in Berkeley on March 4 (SFist)
Sex Issue: The sexualization of teenage girls (Daily Cal)
Andrew Greenwood appointed interim Berkeley police chief (Jacket)
City Council to discuss sidewalk regulations, affordable housing (Daily Cal)
College Republicans in talks to bring back Milo Yiannopoulos (Daily Cal)
200 Cal hackers save federal climate change data before it is erased (Reddit)
Rent Board has vacancy after commissioner resigns (East Bay Times)