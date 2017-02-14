Photos: Students say ‘everyone is welcome’ at their elementary schools

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside Editors
A welcome greeting at LeConte Elementary School on Tuesday Feb. 14. Photo: Genevieve Negron-Gonzales

Students and their parents at several Berkeley elementary schools made a stand for tolerance and love on Valentine’s Day by greeting all those arriving for classes with the message that students were welcome — regardless of their ethnicities, country of origin or legal status. The small demonstrations were prompted by the actions and statements of President Trump regarding immigrants.

Welcoming signs held at Oxford Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy Annie Burke
A welcome greeting at LeConte Elementary School on Tuesday Feb. 14. Photo: Liza Lutzker
A welcome greeting at LeConte Elementary School on Tuesday Feb. 14. Photo: Liza Lutzker
A welcome greeting at LeConte Elementary School on Tuesday Feb. 14. Photo: Liza Lutzker
Sending a message at Thousand Oaks Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy Robin Candler
Sending a message at Thousand Oaks Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy Robin Candler
Sending a message at Thousand Oaks Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy Robin Candler
Sending a message at Thousand Oaks Elementary School. Photo: Courtesy Robin Candler