3 arrested, 2 guns seized in Berkeley

Berkeley police arrested three people and seized two guns during a car stop over the weekend.

The stop took place Sunday at about 2:15 a.m., said Berkeley Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

Frankel said a community member called authorities to report a suspicious vehicle on the block that was occupied by four people.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Sojourner Truth Court, which is several blocks east of San Pablo Park and just west of Sacramento Street, beneath Ward Street, and stopped a vehicle that matched the description provided by the caller.

During the detention and subsequent search of the vehicle, police found two handguns, which were taken as evidence.

Officers arrested two San Leandro women — Jayla Brooks, 21, and Teairrah Wesley, 19 — and Roderick Mosley, 20, of Oakland.

All three have been released from custody, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online. No further information was available about Wesley or Mosley due to technical problems with the Alameda County website.

Brooks — released on $75,000 bail — is facing charges in connection with the firearm and criminal threats, and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Feb. 22 at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.

[Note: Language related to the seizure of the guns was updated shortly after publication for clarity.]