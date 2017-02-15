Tiny living spaces concept gaining city support (East Bay Times)
The mistake Berkeley protesters made about Milo Yiannopoulos (New Yorker)
Four-year CRISPR patent battle between Cal and Harvard may be over (Quartz)
City releases list of 34 proposed infrastructure projects (Daily Cal)
Weather forecast: Three storms line up to clobber us (Patch)
Brilliant “Hand to God” at Berkeley Rep (Huff Po)
Rabbi David Cooper steps down after 30 years at Kehilla (J Weekly)
The Berkeley Wire: 02.15.17
