Police identify couple found dead in their Haskell Street apartment

The Berkeley Police Department has released the identities of the two people found dead in their apartment on Haskell Street on Saturday Feb. 11.

They are Dora Bibbs, 87, and her husband, Gary White, 56, of Berkeley. The cause of their deaths has not been determined, pending autopsy and toxicology results by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities were dispatched for a medical rescue at 11:30 a.m. on that Saturday to the 1300 block of Haskell Street, between Mabel and Acton streets. They found the two bodies in a rear, detached apartment. An investigation of the home found no obvious signs of foul play.

On Feb. 11 BPD’s Lt. Andrew Rateaver said that family members were at the scene when first responders arrived, and they indicated where the rescue was needed, inside of a detached apartment. Both Bibbs and White were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rateaver said at the time that the investigation included identifying witnesses and events leading up to first responders being called, as well as the potential presence of toxic substances or gasses.

According to radio traffic, police were dispatched to the same unit in January in response to an alarm call.

On January 23, a couple and their two cats were found dead in their apartment on Deakin Street. The cause was determined to be carbon-monoxide poisoning.