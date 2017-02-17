Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-80 freeway near Gilman exit in Berkeley

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the slow lane on I-80 near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley on Friday night.

According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Sean Wilkenfeld, shortly before 8 p.m. CHP responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on I-80 eastbound near Gilman Street. Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a blue Hyundai and an adult male pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was unresponsive when we arrived on scene, and lifesaving measures were attempted by CHP personnel. Unfortunately the pedestrian died on scene,” Wilkenfeld said.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation. Wilkenfeld said CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor with regard to the driver of the Hyundai.

While CHP conducted its investigation, several lanes of the freeway were closed, but by 9 p.m. all lanes were open, according to Wilkenfeld.

“We are still looking to determine why the man was on the freeway,” he said.

Oakland CHP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call CHP at 510-450-3821 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 707-551-4100.