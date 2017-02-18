More than 5,000 affected by power outage in South Berkeley

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Lance Knobel
Berkeleyside contributing photographer Pete Rosos was clearly prepared for a power outage. Photo: Pete Rosos

Update 10:00 p.m. A number of people are reporting restoration of power in some of the areas affected by the power outage.

Update 9:45 p.m. More than 5,000 customers in South Berkeley and North Oakland have been affected by the power outage on Saturday night. The outage started at 9:12 p.m. According to PG&E, there is no estimated time for restoration of power. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Original story Numerous Berkeleyside readers are reporting a power outage across parts of South Berkeley.

Some tweets from the Elmwood suggested that there were brownouts. Viewers of Hidden Figures at the Elmwood Theatre said the movie had been turned off. The Julia Morgan Playhouse on College Avenue was plunged into darkness on the opening night of Billy Elliot, according to Berkeleyside’s Emilie Raguso. Theatergoers had just returned from intermission and the lights went out mid-scene, around 9:10 p.m.


At 9:20 p.m., the PG&E outage map was showing no problems in Berkeley. At 9:28 p.m., the updated map showed a localized number of outages centered around the Elmwood district.

But numerous reports on Twitter suggest there are flickering lights and brownouts in other parts of Berkeley. Flickering lights are reported in both the Gourmet Ghetto and at the Rose Garden.

Berkeleyside contributing photographer Pete Rosos noted the outage in his house:

Berkeleyside has contacted PG&E and is waiting for further information.

PG&E’s outage map at 9:28 p.m. showed a very localized series of problems around the Elmwood district
At 9:45 p.m., PG&E’s outage map was showing over 5,000 customers affected in an area stretching from the south campus neighborhood into north Oakland