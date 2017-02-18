More than 5,000 affected by power outage in South Berkeley

Update 10:00 p.m. A number of people are reporting restoration of power in some of the areas affected by the power outage.

@berkeleyside power back on near Alta Bates. — Maria Mac Pry (@caramiaculpa) February 19, 2017

@berkeleyside power was off at Russell and Regent, but just came back on. #Berkeley — Berkeleyan (@bswp) February 19, 2017

Update 9:45 p.m. More than 5,000 customers in South Berkeley and North Oakland have been affected by the power outage on Saturday night. The outage started at 9:12 p.m. According to PG&E, there is no estimated time for restoration of power. The cause of the outage is not yet known.

Original story Numerous Berkeleyside readers are reporting a power outage across parts of South Berkeley.

Some tweets from the Elmwood suggested that there were brownouts. Viewers of Hidden Figures at the Elmwood Theatre said the movie had been turned off. The Julia Morgan Playhouse on College Avenue was plunged into darkness on the opening night of Billy Elliot, according to Berkeleyside’s Emilie Raguso. Theatergoers had just returned from intermission and the lights went out mid-scene, around 9:10 p.m.

Opening night and power is out for amazing Billy Elliot show at the Julia Morgan Center … just after intermission. Holding tight !! — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) February 19, 2017

At 9:20 p.m., the PG&E outage map was showing no problems in Berkeley. At 9:28 p.m., the updated map showed a localized number of outages centered around the Elmwood district.

@berkeleyside some businesses still have power but nothing toward the Elmwood library. pic.twitter.com/suXILrc4oK — Jen Mac Ramos (@jenmacramos) February 19, 2017

But numerous reports on Twitter suggest there are flickering lights and brownouts in other parts of Berkeley. Flickering lights are reported in both the Gourmet Ghetto and at the Rose Garden.

@berkeleyside shifty flickering here in gourmet ghetto — Tripp Hudgins (@tripphudgins) February 19, 2017

Berkeleyside contributing photographer Pete Rosos noted the outage in his house:

Berkeleyside has contacted PG&E and is waiting for further information.