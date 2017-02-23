Dorothea Lange photos lead historians to Japanese camp survivors (KQED)
New taker for Café Rouge space: Pompette (Tablehopper)
Man reportedly disposing of body lice in Cal buildings (SFGate)
Cal’s tiny minority of black students get place to call their own (LA Times)
Jeff Morgan: On why he makes wine in California and Israel (Good Vitis)
A Look Back: Federal law restricts Japanese-Americans (East Bay Times)
A look inside a Berkeley marijuana company’s manufacturing lab (KRON)
Berkeley High ranks as 75th best public school in California (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 02.23.17
Dorothea Lange photos lead historians to Japanese camp survivors (KQED)
Comments Policy
Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comments policy »