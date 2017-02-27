Berkeley police arrest 3, find gun, after interrupting storage facility burglary

Police arrested a man and two women Saturday night after spotting them at a West Berkeley storage facility with methamphetamine and stolen property, and interrupting a burglary, authorities report.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of a gun and “evidence of other crimes,” said BPD Lt. Joe Okies, in response to a Berkeleyside query.

Okies said officers were driving near Cedar Street and Eastshore Highway on Saturday at about 9:10 p.m. when they saw a vehicle parked in a disabled spot at a storage facility at 601 Cedar. That’s the location of Extra Space Storage.

Inside the vehicle, police found 34-year-old dog groomer Leah Pollack. While speaking with her, the officers “saw suspected methamphetamine in plain view,” and detained Pollack. A search of the vehicle turned up 59.12 grams of methamphetamine, as well as suspected stolen property, Okies said.

During the investigation, police discovered Antonia Samaguey, 46, and Gerardo Vega, 38, inside the storage facility.

“Samaguey had suspected stolen property in her arms and Vega was in possession of burglary tools,” Okies said.

Officers then conducted a probation search at Pollack’s residence and found a gun, along with “evidence of other crimes.”

After writing a search warrant for Vega’s home, police recovered additional stolen property, Okies said.

All three were arrested in connection with first-degree residential burglary and are at Berkeley Jail. They are scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in downtown Oakland.

Vega is being held on $465,000 bail in connection with numerous other felonies including committing an offense while on bail, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and ammunition, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Pollack is being held on $395,000 bail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ID theft and other violations. She has a prior conviction for burglary, forgery, grand theft, false impersonation, ID theft and receiving stolen property, according to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office.

Samaguey is being held on $330,000 bail on suspicion of receiving stolen property and misdemeanor drug possession. She has a prior burglary conviction, according to online records.