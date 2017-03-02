The Berkeley Wire: 03.02.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Cesar Chavez Park. Photo, taken on March 1, 2017, by Kate Mountain

Trump supporters planning to take to the streets of Berkeley (San Francisco Chronicle)
Arrest made in vandalism of GOP student group sign (San Francisco Chronicle)
Don’t be afraid of the unknown, Berkeley psychotherapist says (J-Weekly)
Bill Wallace, former Chronicle reporter, dies of cancer at 69 (San Francisco Chronicle)