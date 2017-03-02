Police ask for help locating 17-year-old Berkeley runaway

The Berkeley Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Luciana Castle, of Berkeley.

Castle was last seen on Feb. 16, according to an alert issued by BPD on Thursday afternoon, and she last spoke with her family by phone on Feb. 18.

Castle is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’6”, 125 lbs. She is known to frequent Richmond and Oakland.

In November last year, Berkeleyside reported that Castle, then 16, had been reported missing for three days by her mother.

Police ask that the community call the Berkeley Police Youth Services detail at 510-981-5715 if they have any information as to Castle’s whereabouts.