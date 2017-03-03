MIT’s Crispr guy braves enemy territory at UC Berkeley (Wired)
ASUC organizes menstrual product drive for Berkeley community (Daily Cal)
Berkeley music and dance venue Ashkenaz celebrates 44 years (East Bay Times)
Five Berkeley spots to satisfy your sweet tooth for under $5 (Daily Cal)
Rabbi’s half century is celebrated from Berkeley to Budapest (J-Weekly)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.03.17
