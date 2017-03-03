The Berkeley Wire: 03.03.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Sunrise hike through a Eucalyptus grove, Tilden Regional Park. Photo: Kevin Schofield

MIT’s Crispr guy braves enemy territory at UC Berkeley (Wired)
ASUC organizes menstrual product drive for Berkeley community (Daily Cal)
Berkeley music and dance venue Ashkenaz celebrates 44 years (East Bay Times)
Five Berkeley spots to satisfy your sweet tooth for under $5 (Daily Cal)
Rabbi’s half century is celebrated from Berkeley to Budapest (J-Weekly)