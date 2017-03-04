Photos: Pro- and anti-Trump campaigners face off in Berkeley

A fight breaks out at the rally held in Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley on Saturday March 4. Photo: David Yee
Two groups faced off in Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley Saturday afternoon under gray skies with some intermittent light rain. Supporters of President Trump, most of whom were from out of town, started arriving around 1 p.m. after the By Any Means Necessary group had established a position on the west side of the park, beginning around 12:30 p.m., with megaphones, signs and a banner. The demonstration turned ugly at times, with several fights breaking out. Some individuals from both sides were aggressive and hostile, clearly there but many of the pro-Trump demonstrators behaved peacefully and said they had come to support free speech, particularly after the violent protests that happened after far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos came to Berkeley on Feb. 1. At least seven people were injured and police made ten arrests. The rally ended around 6 p.m.
Yvette Felarca, a member of the By Any Means Necessary Group and a Berkeley Unified teacher (front left) at the pro-and anti-Trump rally in Berkeley. Photo: David Yee Man with piece of wood at protest in Civic Center Park on Saturday March 4. Photo: David Yee A demonstrator in support of President Trump, left, argues with anti-Trump protesters in Civic Center Park, in Berkeley, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Photo: David Yee Smoke from a smoke bomb wafts through a crowd of demonstrators in support of President Trump, in Berkeley, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Photo: David Yee Members of the newly formed Pastel Bloc, as opposed to Black Bloc, whose cry was "fashion not fascism" and who came prepared to render first aids. Photo: Ted Friedman
