Update: Berkeley Police say missing 81-year-old woman found

Update, 3:26 p.m.: Ingrid Contreras, 81, has been located, Berkeley Police spokesman Lt. Andrew Rateaver told Berkeleyside at 3:12 p.m.

Original story: Berkeley Police Department is asking the community to help find an at-risk missing woman with dementia.

Ingrid Contreras, 81, is described as white, 5’7, 160 lbs, and suffers from dementia, according to a Nixle alert put out by BPD spokesman Lt. Officer Andrew around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Contreras may be wearing a gray shirt top, a green sweater with flowery embroidery, and gray pants.

She was last seen in the 2600 block of Virginia Street in Berkeley, early Sunday morning. She may be non-verbal and may not be able to identify herself, according to the police.

BPD asks that if you have seen Ingrid Contreras, please dial 911 or contact Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5911.