Want to be happier? The secret isn’t to spend money

There is one thing that really does make us happy and that we should all be doing more of. Berkeley author Ruth Whippman figured out what it was when researching her book, America The Anxious: How Our Pursuit of Happiness is Creating a Nation of Nervous Wrecks, which was published in the fall of last year.

Whippman talked about what she discovered at the Berkeleyside-produced Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas in October 2016. The British-born writer was in conversation with Lauren Schiller, host of the Inflection Point radio show, about what happened when she delved into the billion-dollar so-called “happiness industry.” The podcast of their conversation — in which she reveals that one thing that consistently rates as the most important factor for happiness — is now available to download from iTunes, or by using your favorite podcasting app with the RSS feed.

Check out all the other Berkeleyside podcasts, from Uncharted, as well as the still-talked-about Three Michaels of Berkeley event of December 2012, which brought together Michael Chabon, Michael Lewis and Michael Pollan together for a conversation to remember.

We will be uploading new Uncharted 2016 conversations in the coming weeks, so subscribe to be sure not to miss any of them.