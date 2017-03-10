The Berkeley Wire: 03.10.17 By Berkeleyside Editors March 10, 2017, 5:15 p.m.March 10, 2017 Debris on the Berkeley shore. Photo: Steve CrawfordIndivisible: Social action startup (Huffington Post)UC Berkeley Police release photos of 31 suspects in campus riot (SF Gate)Sexual battery suspect at large in Berkeley (Daily Cal)Justice Sotomayor meets with Berkeley law students, faculty (AP)
