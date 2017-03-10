The Berkeley Wire: 03.10.17

By Berkeleyside Editors
Debris on the Berkeley shore. Photo: Steve Crawford
Indivisible: Social action startup (Huffington Post)
UC Berkeley Police release photos of 31 suspects in campus riot (SF Gate)
Sexual battery suspect at large in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Justice Sotomayor meets with Berkeley law students, faculty (AP)

 