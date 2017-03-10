Berkeleyside is hiring: Looking for a food writer/editor

Berkeleyside Nosh editor Kate Williams is leaving us to return to Atlanta, so we are looking to hire a food writer/editor to oversee our coverage of the fast-paced, vibrant East Bay food scene.

Among other responsibilities, the food writer/editor reports on the openings and closings of restaurants, bars and cafés in the East Bay; stays on top of the dynamic food scene by breaking stories, identifying trends and cultivating sources within the industry; and assigns and edits stories by freelance contributors. Most of all, this person needs to be a great writer who is passionate about food and the business of eating.

We’re going to miss Williams who, since she joined Berkeleyside two years ago, has done an excellent job raising the bar at Nosh and making its news coverage, features, and food and drinking guides must-reads for anyone who eats out in the East Bay. During her tenure, we launched the Nosh Guide and the Nosh neighborhood guides, and we published stories about everything from a life-changing bakery, the impact of the minimum wage hike on restaurants, and the scandal-ridden saga of a Berkeley wine merchant.

We are excited about finding the right person to step into Williams’ formidable shoes. Read the full job advertisement.